First-half goals push 'Hoos into ACC Semifinals

Two early first-half goals was all (4) Virginia needed on their way to a 2-1 win over Syracuse and a spot in the ACC Semifinals.

The Wahoos got started in the 11th minute after forward Daryl Dike was tripped in the box and won a penalty that Joe Bell put past the goalie. Then six minutes later, Dike found Nathaniel Crofts in front of goal to put the Cavaliers up 2-0 at halftime.

Syracuse picked up a goal in the 70th minute from Luther Archimede to make it 2-1. The Orange would come close to getting the equalizer with 10 minutes to go, but captain Robin Afamefuna came up with the stop on the touch line to save Virginia's lead.

Virginia will advance to the ACC Semifinals later this week with the time and opponent still to be determined.