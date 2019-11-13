Flucos honor UVA-Wise bound Stafford

Wednesday was day years in the making for Fluvanna County's Evynne Stafford as she signed to play college volleyball at UVA-Wise.

"Ever since 8th grade I told my coaches, I was like I wanna play at college," Stafford said, "I don't care where I don't care when, I just wanna play."

Stafford says she will continue to play libero for the Cavaliers, the same position she has played for the Flucos. She said UVA-Wise seemed like a natural fit from the moment she took her visit.

"I just knew it was a place for me," Stafford said, "I knew that it was comfortable and I immediately got along with the coaches and the players there and I just knew that that was the place for me."