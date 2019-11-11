Flucos prepare for playoff run

For the second straight fall, the Fluvanna County football team has a playoff game to get ready for.

The Flucos ended an 18 year postseason drought, last year. However, they fell in the first round in the region 3C bracket.

Fluvanna still hasn't won a playoff game in 34 years.

"I think getting that first round win is the next step to getting the program where we want it to be, getting the excitement being in the playoffs two years in a row, but you gotta get over that hump," said head coach Michael Morris.

The Flucos say they'll carry that chip on their shoulder, when they go into unbeaten Spotswood on Friday.

"It was good experience and we're gonna put a lot of things to the test that we learned last year," said senior defensive end Walt Stribling. "It was good learning but we're looking to take it farther. It's just built a chip up on our shoulder and we're just looking to run with it."

Fluvanna ended the regular season 5-5, and know the implications heading into the match-up against Spotswood:

"We've come back and worked harder and harder everyday at practice and definitely look forward to playing in the playoffs this year," said sophomore quarterback Kobe Edmonds. "Love being the underdog, I mean I don't think anyone's gonna expect us to win, but if we come out with a big dub then it will definitely work."