Former Fluco Dashon Tibbs finds a new role on the sidelines

Former Fluvanna County quarterback Dashon Tibbs was back in the area on Friday in his new role as the receivers coach for the Collegiate School in Richmond.

After Tibbs finished his playing career at the University of Richmond, he was ready for a new chapter still close to the game he's always known.

"Filled the void of not playing," Tibbs said, who was back in the area helping lead the Cougars against Fork Union, "The ability to just kind of teach the kids what I learned in college and kind of give back to them and see them play the game that I love as well, just stood out to me as an opportunity to take."

Tibbs played at Albemarle High School before transferring to Fluvanna County for his senior season, where he started at quarterback putting up 1,063 total yards and 13 total touchdowns. He then got the chance to play wide receiver for Richmond, where he appeared in 38 games and was voted captain as a senior.

Now Tibbs is just down the road at Collegiate, where some of his players are pretty familiar with his work.

"Just provide the knowledge that I've learned at Richmond and provide it to the kids here, a lot of them enjoyed watching Richmond play," Tibbs said.

The former Fluco says his relationship with football has come 360 degrees as he helps teach the next generation.

"It's cool to get to hear their stories about watching us play and seeing them do it on the field on Fridays," Tibbs said.