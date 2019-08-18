Former 'Hoos reflect on 2019 championship

Two former Wahoos returned to Charlottesville over the weekend and reflected on the past season of UVA basketball.

Sean Singletary (2004-2008) and Harold Deane (1993-1997) ran a youth basketball camp as an event with Unity Days.

Both players say UVA’s big championship win this past year makes them proud to be ‘Hoos.

"Huge year, I was able to attend the Final Four and go to the championship game,” said Harold Deane. “Amazing, it's like a dream come true, really. It always feels good when your alma mater can win and win big."

"It's just exciting just to be back in the town and be able to call UVA a national champion,” said Sean Singletary. “You know, there's been a lot of hard hours and hard work put in over the years, coming from U-Hall to JPJ, so it all culminated in a great memory."