Former Wahoos proud to help program in new role

As fans stormed the field to celebrate Virginia's streak-ending win against Virginia Tech last month, former Cavalier Donte Wilkins found himself in the middle of the melee.

"I'd be lying if I said we didn't spend all season when I was a first-year, second-year, third-year saying, 'We're going to be ACC champs. We can do it. This is the year.' And it never happens," Wilkins said on Tuesday. "And then it happens, and it's like, wow."

As a senior in 2016, Wilkins was a defensive lineman on captain on coach Bronco Mendenhall's first team at UVA. Outside linebacker Zach Bradshaw was one of his teammates.

Now they're teammates again, as regional scouts on the football program's recruiting staff.

Bradshaw has been part of UVA's recruiting staff for three seasons now, first in a part-time role before moving into a full-time position in 2018. He's responsible for scouting two full states -- Maryland and Tennessee -- plus Washington, DC, and parts of south Florida including Miami and Dade County.

"That mostly involves the identification and evaluation of high school players," Bradshaw explained on Tuesday, the eve of college football's December signing day.

Wilkins is responsible for scouting the entire state of Virginia. He was hired by Mendenhall just before this season kicked off at Pitt.

"(Bronco) jokes with me all the time, because he's like, he said the other day, 'I'm surprised you haven't quit yet.' You know, just joking," Wilkins said. "And I told him, 'It's kind of hard to quit when you make it seem so easy. It's a lot of hard work, but it's so much fun. Everything is better when you're winning."

UVA only won two games when Wilkins and Bradshaw were seniors in 2016, though both admit they could sense changes were coming for the program under Mendenhall and his staff.

They've since watched the Wahoos improve from six to eight to nine wins this season, and appear in back-to-back bowl games. Last month's win against the Hokies clinched the program's first-ever ACC Coastal Division title. In two weeks, UVA will face Florida in the Orange Bowl -- the program's first-ever appearance in a New Years Six bowl game since the dawn of the College Football Playoff in 2014.

"It's unbelievable in a way. If you'd have asked me four, five years ago, are you guys going to be playing in the Orange Bowl, I'd have looked at you like you were crazy," Bradshaw said. "I'd have been happy just to get to, go 6-6 go to a bowl game. I never went to a bowl game in my four years."

Wilkins pointed to the fourth- and fifth-year players on this year's team, who were freshmen during his first season.

"To see the Bryce Halls, and the Hasises, and Brenton Nelsons, and Devante Cross," he said. "They did what everyone who came in the last few years had wanted to do, and that's change the program. And they did that."

Now the two friends work out of a corner office in the McCue Center, instead of the Cavaliers' locker room. But they see their new roles in recruiting as their way of still contributing to that change.

"The goal is to win, in everything that we do," Wilkins said. "In recruiting, on the field, off the field."

"You put in all that hard work. And as a player, it never paid off in the win column for me," said Bradshaw. "So to be involved now, where we're actually winning some games, it makes it feel like those four years that I put in mean something, and that I helped set the foundation for what's going on now."