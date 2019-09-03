Freshman Diana Ordonez becoming fixture on 'Hoos attack

Just four games into the new season, freshman Diana Ordonez has cemented her role for the women's soccer offense.

Over those first four games, the 'Hoos put up 21 goals -- eight of those coming from Ordonez.

She leads the ACC in goals (8) and points (18) through the beginning of the season. On Tuesday, Ordonez was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week.

"She's been very steady, you know she's very humble," said head coach Steve Swanson. "She's not, this isn't gonna go to her head or anything like that."

This past week, Ordonez lead the Caveliers to beat East Carolina and (12) West Virginia, scoring two goals in each match. Last week, Ordonez recorded a hat trick against Liberty.

"She works very hard and she can score in a number of ways for us," said Swanson. "She's shown that she can score against anybody at any time."

The freshman from Prosper, Texas recognizes her role on the offense:

"I think just being able to execute in terms of finishing has been really good for us, and not just me but the whole team," said Ordonez. "I mean, tribute to my teammates cause I can't do it all by myself."

"I think this will be good for her, good for her confidence," said Swanson.

Women's soccer hosts (13) Georgetown on Thursday night.