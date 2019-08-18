Freshmen among latest group of 'Hoos to earn numbers

More than a half-dozen true freshmen were among the 32 Virginia football players to earn a choice of jersey numbers on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (No. 99), linebacker Nick Jackson (No. 42), running back Mike Hollins (No. 20), receiver Dorien Goddard (No. 84), defensive back Antonio Clary (No. 30), quarterback RJ Harvey (No. 40) and kicker Justin Duenkel (No. 43) were the seven first-years to earn the right to choose a jersey number on Sunday.

Notable players to switch numbers from last season on Sunday include outside linebacker Ellott Brown (from No. 43 to No. 17), inside linebacker TC Harrison (from No. 57 to No. 38) and receiver Tavares Kelly (from No. 27 to No. 88).

Players who kept their jersey numbers include quarterback Lindell Stone (No. 36), receivers Ben Hogg (No. 18) and Billy Kemp (No. 80), offensive linemen Ryan Swoboda (No. 72) and Tyler Fannin (No. 63), defensive lineman Jordan Redmond (No. 76), and kicker Brian Delaney (No. 26).