Friday's Louisville visit a family affair for Gelnovatch

No. 24 Louisville will be the fourth ranked opponent the Virginia men's soccer team has faced this season. Maryland was ranked No. 1, Duke was No. 2 and Notre Dame was No. 21 when the top-ranked Wahoos beat those teams en route to their 9-0 start.

UVA head coach George Gelnovatch has watched a lot of Louisville game film this season. But he admits, he hasn't been studying the Cardinals as a coach.

"I watch as a father, to be honest with you, first. That's kind of the first thing that I do," Gelnovatch said Thursday morning after practice.

Friday's game will mark the second time Gelnovatch will face his son Jake, the Cardinals' redshirt freshman goalkeeper. Their only other meeting came in the quarterfinals of the 2017 ACC tournament, a 0-0 draw that the Wahoos beat in penalty kicks.

Gelnovtach has stared all nine games in goal for Louisville this season. His .728 goals against average ranks third in the ACC, while his 77.4 percent save percentage ranks fourth in the league.

In addition to watching the game film, George Gelnovatch said he has regularly been in contact with his son throughout the season, mostly through text. UVA's coach said that communication didn't stop in the lead-up to Friday's game; George was hoping he'd have a chance to catch up with Jake on Thursday night, when the Cardinals arrived in Charlottesville.

But those family ties have not impacted the way he has prepared for Friday night's game at Klöckner Stadium, the elder Gelnovatch said Thursday.

"To be honest with you, I'm really not treating it any differently. To be honest, I'm trying to put it in a box. And that's one of the things I'm pretty good at, putting things in a box," Gelnovatch said. "I know he's my son, but it doesn't matter. We'll prepare the same way."