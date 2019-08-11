Grant gets No. 1 as 'Hoos pick jersey numbers

There's a new No. 1 on the Virginia football roster.

Junior cornerback Nick Grant will wear No. 1 this season, according to the updated roster on the Virginia football website. Grant was one of 36 players who got to select their jersey numbers on Sunday night.

Grant takes over for running back Jordan Ellis, who wore No. 1 the previous two seasons after earning the right to get first choice of jersey numbers. Ellis also earned the right to select first in 2016, Bronco Mendenhall's first season as UVA's head coach, but chose No. 10, leaving No. 1 for senior defensive tackle Donta Wilkins.

UVA did not announce Sunday night who got the first choice of jersey numbers.

Other notable changes in jersey numbers include senior inside linebacker Jordan Mack, who will wear No. 4 after wearing No. 37 his first three seasons; redshirt freshman quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who will switch from No. 98 to No. 10; junior wide receiver Terrell Jana, who will wear No. 13 after wearing No. 84 the past two seasons; and second-year outside linebacker Noah Taylor, who will switch from No. 42 to No. 14 this season.

Graduate transfer wide receiver Terrell Chatman will wear No. 9, while sophomore running back Wayne Taulapapa will wear No. 21. Taulapapa appeared in seven games last year (wearing No. 7 without his name on the back) despite not earning a jersey number.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins will again wear No. 3, while cornerback Bryce Hall will again wear No. 34. Other notable players to keep their old jersey numbers include receivers Joe Reed (No. 2) and Hasise Dubois (No. 8), running back PK Kier (No. 6), outside linebacker Charles Snowden (No. 11), inside linebackers Rob Snyder (No. 22) and Zane Zandier (No. 33), safeties Brenton Nelson (No. 28) and Joey Blount (No. 29), and defensive lineman Eli Hanback (No. 58).