Hagans has fond memories of 2005 FSU upset

Marques Hagans says he's never gone back and rewatched Virginia's 2005 upset of No. 4 Florida State. He hasn't been reminiscing about it this week with UVA's current players, either, as they prepare to host the Seminoles on Saturday night.

"I try not to be like Uncle Rico, reliving the past," Hagans told reporters Wednesday morning, drawing a laugh for his Napoleon Dynamite reference.

But Hagans -- currently the Cavaliers' wide receivers coach, and the quarterback who led UVA to that 26-21 win on October 15, 2005 -- admits that he gets asked about that game all the time.

Hagans threw for 306 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory, prompting FSU coach Bobby Bowden to say afterward that "we just couldn't stop that dadgum No. 18."

"People always, they love the quote, 'That dadgum 18,'" Hagans said on Wednesday. "And it did mean a lot coming from Coach Bowden, because growing up I loved watching Florida State, with Charlie Ward and those guys."

That 2005 victory was the last time UVA beat Florida State at Scott Stadium. With the ACC rotating division crossover opponents, the Seminoles haven't been back since 2010. It's also one of just two UVa wins all-time against a top-five opponent -- with the other also coming against Florida State, who was ranked second when they lost to the Wahoos in 1995.

The win in 2005 was sealed by a Tony Franklin interception in the game's final minute. It also featured four field goals from UVA kicker Connor Hughes.

Hagans said Hughes was at UVA's practice Wednesday morning, and the two reminisced afterward about the historic upset.

"And I just remember having so much fun that night. We just had so much fun as a team. The crowd was electric. And that was a big win for us at a pivotal point in our season," Hagans said. "So that was an awesome night, and all the dudes that I played with, the coaches, just a memorable night for years to come."