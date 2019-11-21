Hard work has led to Jana's recent breakout

Bryce Perkins uses words like 'work horse' and 'consistent' to describe Virginia wide receiver Terrell Jana.

After the past few games, UVA's quarterback could also add 'favorite target.'

Jana has caught 22 passes in the Wahoos' last two games. His 13 catches and 146 yards in UVA's 38-31 win at North Carolina were both new career highs. Jana followed that with nine receptions for 108 yards the following weekend, in a 33-28 win against Georgia Tech.

On Monday, Perkins called Jana "really a team guy."

"Never heard him complain once about his catches or his lack of touchdowns," the quarterback said. "Now his number is being called more and more, and nothing's changed. He's still making the plays how he has been. And he's just dedicated to his craft, so it's easy to work with him."

Jana had 31 catches for 332 yards through the Cavaliers' first eight games. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae said this week that the team hasn't been trying to get Jana the ball more often -- the receiver is just doing the work to get open.

"A lot of people think that I'm in charge of who gets the ball thrown to them. Not the case at all," Anae said. "That kind of thing is player driven, and it's driven by players that are determined. And that is definitely the case with Jana."

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall said Jana's recent emergence can be traced back to the work he put in over the off-season. With his recent two-game breakout, the Woodberry Forest School product has risen to second on the UVA offense in both catches (53) and receiving yards (586).

But Jana says that what matters most to him is that the Cavaliers added to their win total in both of his big games.

"That's all I care about, man," he said. "We could go one play. Perk could take it 90 yards, and I'd be more happy than catching four plays and then punting the ball. As long as we're winning, that's all I care about."