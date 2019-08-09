Haskins: 'Just keep playing' after early preseason struggles

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden got his first chance to see his first-round pick Dwayne Haskins in action on Thursday night in a mixed bag of a debut.

"First start in the NFL, first opportunity to play, it's not going to go perfectly," Gruden said after the game.

Haskins finished 8/14 for 117 yards and two interceptions, including one that was returned 40-yards for a touchdown by Browns rookie linebacker Mack Wilson in a 30-10 loss.

"You got to get over it," Haskins said of the mistakes, "You got to play the next series, it happened, I was mad for three seconds and on to the next play."

The rookie is competiting with Case Keenum and Colt McCoy, who did not play, for the starting quarterback job. Keenum got the start on Thursday going 4/9 for 60 yards and throwing the Redskins' lone touchdown of the game. Despite the early struggles by the rookie, Gruden says right now he is looking for Haskins to put those mistakes behind him.

"I think the big thing is after you struggle a bit, is take a look at the pictures, talk through what happened and move onto the next series," Gruden said, "That's our big thing is we don't want to wallow around in the misery. We got to make sure we correct what we just saw and move on, here's what we're expecting the next series and go from there."

Haskins says the sideline played a big role in moving past the struggles on the field.

"Just keep playing, everyone knows that I'm just young and I got a lot of ways to go, but I make a lot of plays," Haskins said, "Never tilts my confidence even though I had a couple bad errors, but everyone is very encouraging on the sideline."