Heading into big week, 'Hoos back in AP top 5

It took a month of basketball for Virginia to reclaim a spot among the top five teams in the country.

UVA moved up two spots to No. 5 in the fifth Associated Press Top 25 of the season. The 7-0 Wahoos will be tested this week, first visiting Purdue on Wednesday for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge -- and a rematch from last year's Elite Eight -- then hosting No. 7 North Carolina on Sunday.

UVA is back in the AP top five after spending all but one week in mid-December ranked among the top five teams in the country last season. The Cavaliers had spent 31 straight weeks in the AP top 10 until beginning this year at No. 11 in the poll -- but jumped to No. 9 after the first week of play, then two more spots to No. 7 a week later.

Another 7-0 ACC team, Louisville, is the new No. 1 team in the AP rankings. Last week's top team, Duke, fell nine spots to No. 10 after losing at home to Stephen F. Austin 85-83 in overtime last Tuesday.

Kansas, Maryland and Michigan sit in spots 2-4 this week.