Hokies' DeJuan Ellis enters transfer portal

The Hokies could be losing a member of its receiver core, after redshirt freshman DeJuan Ellis has reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal, according to 247sports.

Ellis came to Virginia Tech last year as a quarterback, but switched to receiver in his redshirt year. This fall, Ellis entered fall camp as the number two slot receiver behind junior Hezekiah Grimsley.

Even without Ellis, the Hokies still have a strong group of receivers. Three of last year's top four wideouts are returning for the 2019 season.

New wide receivers coach Jafar Williams talked about the group culture so far this preseason.

"You want your older guys to set the standard in your room and I spoke on that before,” said Williams. “The young guys are looking for examples, whether it be bad examples or good examples, and we've got to make sure that the culture in our room is to set good examples so when their turn comes, and those guys are now juniors and seniors, they know the expectations, they know the standards, and what we expect out of our position."