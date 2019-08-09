Hokies' Willis looks to build off last season

While Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente has not officially announced a starting quarterback, senior Ryan Willis prepared this offseason like a starter.

"You know I just want to get better," Willis said, "Taking every day one day at a time, every rep in the weight room one rep at a time. I've watched more film this summer than I ever have in the past."

Willis is currently battling Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister, Quincy Patterson, Hendon Hooker and Knox Kadum for the starting job. Last fall, Willis lost out on the starting job to Josh Jackson, who got injured against Old Dominion and then transferred to Maryland this offseason.

Willis was thrust onto the scene in the Monarchs upset victory of the Hokies and then went on to throw for 2,716 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The senior was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list heading into this season, where he hopes his work in the offseason leads to a better for himself and the Hokies.

"I'm just trying to improve, it's about getting better," Willis said, "I want to be the best player I can be so I can help out this team, so we can win some games and hopefully win some championships along the way."