Hokies headed to Belk Bowl for 27th straight bowl game

Virginia Tech will conclude their season at the Belk Bowl, where they will face University of Kentucky.

This will be the Hokies' 27th straight bowl game appearance, the longest active streak in the nation.

This is Virginia Tech's second time in the Belk Bowl under head coach Justin Fuente: they played in Charlotte in 2016, defeating Arkansas 35-24.

This will be longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster's last game in his tenure. On Sunday, Virginia Tech announced safety coach and former player Justin Hamilton will become the next coordinator. Hamilton spent the past two seasons on Justin Fuente's staff.

The Belk Bowl is in Charlotte on December 31st.