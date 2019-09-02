Hokies look to improve run game

Virginia Tech lost more than the game on Saturday afternoon, at Boston College.

Running back Jalen Holston will miss Tech's home opener against Old Dominion on Saturday, and they don't expect to get Holston back for a while.

Holston was helped off the field after taking a hit at BC. He didn't carry the football in the second half.

That injury meant more work for true freshman Keshawn King last weekend. As a team, the Hokies ran for just 98 yards, on 42 carries.

Head coach Justin Fuente says no matter who has the ball, that has to get better.

"We've got to run the football better,” said Fuente. “I mean, that falls on everybody. It falls on the quarterback, it falls on the coaches, it falls on the offensive line and the running backs. We've all got to do a better job. We get the ball to the unblocked hat a few times, we've got to make him miss and get more yards. We've got to get the ball to the unblocked hat on a more consistent basis as well, so plenty to work on there."