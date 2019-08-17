Hokies optimistic about defense

The Hokies defense is looking to bounce back after a losing season in a big way.

Virginia Tech defense allowed 6.4 yards per play, the worst average under defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

Foster, in his last season before retirement. is more hopeful about this year's squad.

"I'm cautiously optimistic,” said Foster. “I know last year was a unique year just from an experience standpoint with the situations we had. But I like the effort we performed with, I like the energy that we've come out everyday with, I like the chemistry which is critical, you know, to any unit or team. I like that, and now we just gotta be consistently good in our execution and we're seeing a little bit more of that all the time."