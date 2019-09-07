Hollins impresses in first look in UVA backfield

Mike Hollins did not take long to make a statement on Friday night, taking his first career carry in for his first career touchdown.

The true freshman back was one of the backs taking advantage of the carries that were open due to Wayne Taulapapa missing the game against William & Mary with an undisclosed injury. Coach Bronco Mendenhall said Taulapapa will be back for the Wahoos next game against Florida State, but added his absence "turned out to be a blessing."

"For PK to get he amount of work he got, to see Lamont, but then to see Mike," Mendenhall said, "That depth is what I would be hopeful to have at every position. Where the next player and their staged appropriately to where you look forward to seeing the next player."

Hollins lead Virginia against the Tribe with 11 carries for 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns. While the Louisiana native only saw time on special teams in the Cavaliers opener against Pittsburgh, he left a big impression on teammates after Friday night.

"Mike's tough, he's going to be a great running back," senior wide receiver Joe Reed said, "He's quiet, he soaks in information, I mean he just comes to work every day, comes to practice every day ready to work, so I'm excited to see what more he has to bring to the table."