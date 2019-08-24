Homegrown 'Hoos among new players with jersey numbers

A pair of Central Virginia high school products were among the latest group of Virginia football players who got to select jersey numbers on Saturday night.

Outside linebacker Dre Bryant (Charlottesville) and wide receiver Jalen Harrison (St. Anne's-Belfield) were among the 17 players who picked jersey numbers on Saturday.

Bryant will wear No. 47 this fall, after wearing No. 59 last year. The fourth-year junior is yet to appear in a game in his UVA football career. Harrison, who joined the football program for spring practices after playing two full seasons and starting the spring with the UVA baseball program, will wear No. 51.

Eleven of the 17 players to get jersey numbers on Saturday were true freshmen. That list included offensive lineman Ja'Quay Hubbard (No. 75); running back Seneca Milledge (No. 96); wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (No. 87); defensive lineman Ben Smiley (No. 95); outside linebackers Hunter Stewart (No. 94), D'Sean Perry (No. 98) and Jairus Satiu (No. 66); and four defensive backs -- Fentrell Cypress (No. 53) Chayce Chalmers (No. 60), Major Williams (No. 90) and Tenyeh Dixon (No. 92).

Graduate transfer wide receiver Dejon Brissett will wear No. 89.