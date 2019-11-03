Cavaliers advance to ACC semifinals with shutout win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 Sports) -- Virginia women's soccer entered the ACC Championship tournament as the three seed, and defeated Duke in the quarterfinal match-up.

This is the second time the Cavaliers have faced the Blue Devils this season, the last match ending in a 0-0 draw in double overtime.

In the 55th minute, Sydney Zandi dropped a pass to Meghan McCool while surrounded by multiple defenders, and was able to fire it into the top of the net on a bounce.

This was McCool's sixth golden goal of the season and the team leading 14th goal.

Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory recorded her 12th shutout of the season with the 1-0 win.

Virginia advances to the ACC semifinal in Cary, North Carolina, where they will face Florida State.

 
