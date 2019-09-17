'Hoos ascend to top spot in coaches poll

Unbeaten Virginia is the new top-ranked women's soccer team in the country.

UVA jumped three spots to No. 1 in the new United Soccer Coaches Poll, released Tuesday afternoon. The Wahoos are 8-0 heading into Friday night's ACC opener at Wake Forest.

This is the first time UVA has held that No. 1 ranking since the final week of the 2015 regular season. The Cavaliers jumped into the top spot after wins against William and Mary and at No. 8 Penn State last week -- while the previous top two teams in the rankings, North Carolina and Stanford, both lost.

UVA has been the best offensive team in the country through the season's first month. The Wahoos lead the country with a 4.38 goals-per-game average, and rank second nationally with 35 total goals. Defensively, UVA has given up three goals in eight games, with a 0.429 goals-against average that ranks 17th nationally.

Despite missing those two wins last week, UVA freshman forward Diana Ordonez is tied for second in the country with nine goals, and fifth nationally with 20 points.

Virginia is one of four ACC teams in the top 10 of the new coaches poll, along with UNC (No. 4), Florida State (No. 6), Duke (No. 11) and Clemson (No. 10).