'Hoos atop one preseason poll, No. 2 in another

The reigning NCAA champion will open the 2020 men's lacrosse season ranked No. 2 in the country according to one national poll, and atop another set of national rankings.

Both US Lacrosse and Inside Lacrosse have Virginia and Penn State as the top two teams in their respective preseason rankings. UVA is at No. 1 according to Inside Lacrosse, but behind the Nittany Lions at No. 2 in the US Lacrosse rankings.

Another Final Four team from last spring, Yale, is at No. 3 in both rankings. The Bulldogs beat Penn State in last year's semifinals, before losing to the Wahoos on Memorial Day in the national title game.

In attackmen Matt Moore, Michael Kraus and Ian Laviano and midfielder Dox Aitken, the Wahoos have the top four scorers back from last year's team, which beat the Blue Devils and then Yale in Philadelphia to win the program's sixth NCAA title. NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Alex Rode is also back between the pipes for UVA as well.

Penn State reached the final weekend of the season for the first time in program history last spring. The Nittany Lions return seven All-Americans from last season, led by Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Grant Ament and Mac O'Keefe, the NCAA's leading goal scorer.

Three of the ACC's other four teams are in the top 10 in both polls, with Duke-Notre Dame-Syracuse going 5-6-7 in the US Lacrosse rankings, and 6-7-8 according to Inside Lacrosse. North Carolina is ranked No. 11 by both outlets.

