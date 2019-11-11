'Hoos back in top 10 after 2-0 start

It took one week and two dominant defensive performances for Virginia to return to the top 10 of the Associated Press men's basketball rankings.

The 2-0 Wahoos jumped two spots to No. 9 in the second AP poll of the season, released on Monday. UVA began the season at No. 11 in the AP rankings, ending the program's streak of 31 straight polls in the AP top 10.

UVA has held its first two opponents -- Syracuse on Wednesday in the Carrier Dome, and James Madison on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena -- to just 34 points. It's the first time since 1943 that UVA has held its first two opponents below the 40-point mark.

With the Wahoos' move, the ACC has four teams in the top 10 of the latest AP poll. Duke (No. 4 to No. 2), Louisville (No. 5 to No. 4) and North Carolina (No. 9 to No. 6) all climbed in the new rankings as well.