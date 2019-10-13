'Hoos climb out of early hole, beat ECU

Brendan Rivoli had four hits and drove in four runs to help Virginia rally from an early five-run hole in Sunday's fall scrimmage against East Carolina.

The two teams played 14 innings of exhibition baseball at Disharoon Park on Sunday afternoon, with the Wahoos outscoring ECU 15-10. The Pirates jumped out to an early 5-0 lead through 3 1/2 innings, but the Wahoos erased that deficit with runs in the next four frames. Rivoli had RBI singles in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to help the Cavaliers take an 8-6 lead through seven innings.

Chesdin Harrington took the mound for UVA following that two-run seventh and retired all nine batters he faced, with three strikeouts. The fifth-year senior had the strongest performance of the nine pitchers Virginia used on the afternoon.

The Wahoos also got a two-run triple from first-year infielder Max Cotier in the sixth inning, and a two-run double from freshman outfielder Chris Newell in the eighth. Junior Devin Ortiz also finished the afternoon with four hits.