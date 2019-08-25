'Hoos continue dominance with shutout win

Virginia women's soccer (9) hosted in-state challenger Liberty University, shutting out the Flames 6-0.

Three of the Wahoo goals came from freshman forward Diana Ordonez. She tallied the hat trick for the first time in the program since 2017.

Liberty held UVA to just one goal in the first half.

Two of Ordonez' goals were fed by Alexa Spaanstra, who picked up four assists. Spaanstra's four assists on the day are the most since the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

Ashlynn Serepca and Meghan McCool also notched in goals for the Caveliers. Freshman Cam Lexow also recorded her first goal in orange and blue on a penalty kick in the 78th minute of play.

Virginia ended the day with 20 shots to just one from Liberty in the 6-0 win.