Hoos from Hawaii connect culturally

Every players road to UVA football is different: some of those roads are a bit longer, with an ocean in between.

"Coming from a long distance it's kinda easy to forget where you come from and things like that but having players, I think there's about five of us who originated from the islands and so it's kinda nice to have to have a family based feeling, to have that home feeling," said sophomore running back Wayne Taulapapa.

Growing up in Hawaii, football is bigger than a game.

"It's a big part of the culture," said redshirt freshman Samson Reed. "We have a huge football community in Kahuku. It gives everyone something to sort of come together around support."

"Coming from a Polynesian backgruond, we're all born pretty tough," said Taulapapa. "As you can see a lot of Polynesians are really big and use their size in that sport and so it becomes really popular as we grow older and and something that's really important to us."

With roots of their own, offensive coordinator Robert Anae and running backs coach Mark Atuaia help to draw players from Hawaii to Virginia.

"Coach Anae called my dad and said that we have a camp going on," said Reed.

"Him and coach Anae have deep relations down there in the islands and a lot of players, a lot of young players know about them and the legends they are," said Taulapapa.

The transition from island life wasn't always easy.

"I've never been in a situation where the degree goes under 50 and so kinda getting here and seeing that kinda put me in my place a little bit weather wise," said Taulapapa.

But finding teammates with similar roots helped to make Charlottesville feel like home.

"We all kinda connected immediately," said Reed. "We knew each others families but once we all met each other we all kinda clicked."

Sharing a culture brings them closer.

"We connect on a certain level that other people can't because of the way we were raised," said Taulapapa.

They've even brought tastes of home to Virginia.

"We get care packages with all our favorite foods: Kalua pig, lau lau, sapasui," said Reed.

And they continue to carry on traditions of the islands.

"So on the team Chris Glaser and Aaron Faumui they both have tattoos and you can see it on their arms," said Taulapapa. "And other things just like dances, games and other things we did as childs that we bring here."

Back home, the players emphasize the importance of family. Now they are creating ones of their own.

"A big difference in culture but at the same time with the coaching staff and them allowing me to feel like it's been home, it's been family," said Taulapapa.