'Hoos get votes in preseason AP poll

For the first time in more than a decade, Virginia has received some votes in the preseason Associated Press college football poll.

The Wahoos got 44 votes in the preseason AP poll released on Monday, putting UVA seventh among teams outside the top 25 that also received votes. It's the first time since 2007 that the Cavaliers received preseason AP votes.

Earlier this summer, the Wahoos got 30 votes in the preseason coaches poll, marking the first time since 2012 that UVA received preseason votes in that poll. UVA hasn't been ranked to start a football season since 2005, when the Wahoos checked in at No. 25 in the AP poll and No. 23 in the coaches poll.

Two ACC teams, both from the Atlantic Division, will start the 2019 season ranked in the AP poll -- reigning national champion Clemson at No. 1, and Syracuse at No. 22. Miami (70 votes) and Virginia Tech (12 votes) also received votes.

Last month, ACC media members voted UVA the preseason favorite to win the Coastal Division.