'Hoos hammer UC Irvine to open season

Six different players scored goals for No. 9 Virginia on Friday, as the Wahoos opened women's soccer season by beating UC Irvine 7-0 at Klöckner Stadium.

Anna Sumpter and freshman Diana Ordonez each finished with a goal and two assists to lead the Wahoos in scoring, while sophomore Claire Constant scored the first two goals of her college career in the second half. UVA also got first-half goals from last year's top three scorers -- Alexa Spaanstra, Rebecca Jarrett and Meghan McCool.

The seven goals are the most for UVA in a season opener since beating UNC-Wilmington 8-0 to open the 2015 season. UVA out-shot the Anteaters 21-0.