'Hoos hold steady in top 10 of both polls

The new champion of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament remains one of the top 10 men's basketball teams in the country.

On Monday, Virginia held steady at No. 7 in the new Associated Press Top 25, and No. 6 in the new coaches poll. The Wahoos improved to 6-0 with three wins last week -- at home against Vermont, then against UMass and Arizona State at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

UVA also picked up single first-place vote in the AP poll for a second straight week.

This is UVA's fifth 6-0 start in the past six seasons. The Cavaliers can improve to 7-0 on Wednesday afternoon when they host 2-3 Maine.