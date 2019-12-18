'Hoos hope for quality over quantity in recruiting class

One of the first questions Bronco Mendenhall fielded during his signing day news conference on Wednesday was about offensive lineman Andrew Gentry, one of the 11 new additions in Virginia's recruiting class.

Calling Gentry "an amazing football player," Mendenhall made it clear that the four-star recruit was a key part of the Cavaliers' class.

"He is the most skilled and talented and prepared at this level of any player we have signed," the head coach said. "He is exceptional in every way; the most highly recruited player that I think I've ever recruited, in terms of numbers of offers and elite-level offers and quality of offers."

Gentry's list of offers ranged from Alabama and LSU to Ohio State and Notre Dame when he committed to the Cavaliers this past weekend. Mendenhall confirmed on Wednesday that the plan is for the 6-7, 300-pound Gentry to complete a two-year LDS mission before enrolling at Virginia in 2022.

Even with Gentry headlining the Cavaliers' 2020 class, the initial team rankings on recruiting websites like 247Sports.com and Rivals.com put UVA near the bottom of the ACC. But those rankings are based on both quality and quantity in each class, and Mendenhall indicated on Wednesday that he expected UVA to finish with 13 signees in this period.

"I'm at peace and happy with what this class brings," he said.

Linebacker Brandon Williams was also graded as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.com. He was one of two players, along with defensive back Donovan Johnson, to sign with UVA on Wednesday from high schools in Louisiana.

Two other defensive backs -- Dave Herard from Florida, and Elijah Gaines from Queens by way of Episcopal School -- linebacker Sam Brady from North Carolina, and defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter from Maryland were the other defensive players to sign on Wednesday.

The UVA offense also added quarterback Ira Armstead from South Bend, 6-7 receiver Lavel Davis from South Carolina, tight end Joshua Rawlings from Pittsburgh, and offensive lineman Jestus Johnson from Maryland. According to the school, Armstead, Johnson and Rawlings all plan to enroll at UVA in January.

In total, UVA added 11 players from nine different states on Wednesday -- but none originally from Virginia. Mendenhall said that was a combination of having limited spots in the class, and in-state players the Cavaliers had targeted going elsewhere.

“Eventually, there will be those players that want championship football in their own state. They want New Years Six bowl games in our state. They want to win a game against our rival in our state," Mendenhall said. "And eventually the body of work will, there will be a tipping point at some time. I don’t know when that is, but we’re certainly not there yet."

Mendenhall has seen his win total improve in each of his first four seasons at UVA, including this year's 9-4 performance that has included his first win against Virginia Tech, and the program's first-ever ACC Coastal Division title. The Wahoos will face Florida in the Orange Bowl on December 30.

Mendenhall said on Wednesday that his staff has already seen this season's success have an impact in recruiting -- but more in the early stages of the 2021 class, than on this year's group.

"The consensus and the perspective is simply this is happening, will continue to happen, and it will remain stable and consistent," Mendenhall said. "So that's because of how and the methodical way it's been accomplished. The combination of some of the metrics met this year, as well as the way, has formed another narrative that's opening more doors."