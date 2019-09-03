'Hoos just outside AP Top 25; Delaney honored by ACC

After one weekend of the college football season, the Wahoos are on the cusp of cracking the Associated Press Top 25.

The AP released its latest poll on Tuesday afternoon, with Virginia topping the list of other teams receiving votes. The Cavaliers received 73 points, up from 44 in the preseason AP poll.

UVA opened its season with a 30-14 win at Pitt on Saturday night. Despite that win, the Wahoos lost two votes in the coaches poll from the preseason to Week 2.

Only one team in the preseason AP Top 25 lost -- Oregon, which dropped from No. 11 to No. 16 after losing 27-21 at Auburn. The Tigers climbed from No. 16 to No. 10.

There were 26 teams ranked in the latest AP poll on Tuesday, with Iowa State and Nebraska finishing tied for the No. 25 pot with 86 points. Boise State cracked the poll at No. 24 after rallying to beat Florida State on Saturday.





DELANEY EARNS ACC HONOR

Virginia kicker Brian Delaney is the ACC's first specialist of the week.

Delaney earned that distinction on Tuesday with his three-field goal performance in the Wahoos' win at Pitt. The junior went 3-of-4 on his field goal attempts, connecting from 39 yards in the first quarter, 36 yards in the second, and 45 yards in the third quarter.

Those three field goals tied Delaney's career high, and also matched the most for a kicker from the ACC on opening weekend. Delaney also became the first UVA kicker since Ian Frye in 2015 to make three field goals from more than 35 yards out.