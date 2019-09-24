Hoos keep rolling after sudden death win

A competitive regulation period brought a sudden death overtime, where (5) Virginia was able to extend its undefeated streak with a 1-0 win.

Virginia faced Western Michigan on Monday for the first time in program history.

The Broncos were competitive through regulation, ending the first 90 minutes tied 0-0. However, the Wahoos outshot the Broncos 13-2 in the end.

In the 93rd minute, Cabrel Happi Kamseu scored the golden goal on a sequence from Daryl Dike and Bret Halsey. This was Happi Kamseu's first goal of the season, and he felt the positive pressure of the sudden death:

"I knew we really had to score and like we just went for it," said Happi Kamseu. "We went for it from the very beginning and it was like all about trying to get that goal. We really wanted it and sometimes when you're playing against teams like this, it's all about just waiting for it, like wearing them down wearing them down and then when it's your moment, then you take it."

Virginia is now 7-0 through the start of their season, their best start since 2006, where they won the first eight straight. Virginia is still the only team in NCAA soccer to have only conceded one goal.

"We're excited, it looks like it's bright ahead," said Happi Kamseu.