'Hoos move on without Mack for Orange Bowl

Stopping the Florida offense has been a challenge this season for healthy defenses. The Gators enter Monday’s Orange Bowl averaging 33 points and 300.4 passing yards per game this season.

And Virginia’s defense will not be healthy on Monday night.

The latest starter to go down for the Cavaliers is inside linebacker Jordan Mack, who recently had surgery on the lingering ankle injury that knocked the senior out of UVA’s loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship earlier this month. Mack had the injured right ankle bandaged and propped up on a scooter during the open portions of UVA’s practices at Florida Atlantic University earlier this week.

At Sunday morning’s coaches’ press conference in Fort Lauderdale, Bronco Mendenhall said that ankle had been limiting Mack in practice for weeks leading up to the ACC title game. Mendenhall said the decision was made for Mack to have surgery, so he could turn his attention to rehabbing and preparing for a potential pro football career.

“The clear decision was, it was best for him, it was best for our team at the same time, to add some clarity to his recovery, his future, and getting his health back,” Mendenhall said. “Jordan gave everything he has, and still is, to helping our program, but we’ll be without him for this game.”

Mack leads the UVA defense with 7 1/2 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries this season. His 69 total tackles are third on the team, and his 8 1/2 tackles for loss are tied for fourth.

The Wahoos were already without junior inside linebacker Rob Snyder, who was lost for the season in September. Without Mack, UVA is left with leading tackler Zane Zandier and first-years Nick Jackson and Josh Ahern at inside linebacker. Jackson has seen most of his time on special teams, registering 24 tackles in UVA’s 13 games. Ahern has two tackles in three appearances.

Jackson is expected to step into Mack’s starting spot on defense. On Sunday, Mendenhall ruled out the possibility of moving one of the Cavaliers’ outside linebackers inside to plug the hole left by Mack’s injury.

“Moving anyone else, that just creates another deficit, which is all doable and we’re used to it,” Mendenhall said. “But yeah, development of first-year players in Nick Jackson especially, Josh Ahern as the third, that’s where we are.”