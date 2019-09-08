'Hoos net two late goals for win over Buckeyes

The Virginia field hockey team (11) and Ohio State (14) both entered today's match looking to extend their undefeated records, and the Wahoos edged out the Buckeyes 2-1.

The game was scoreless through the first half. The Buckeyes had a chance to go into the second half with the goal advantage, with a penalty shot with just four seconds remaining. However, goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer made a massive save on the stroke.

Minutes into the third quarter, the Buckeyes struck on a penalty corner. Ester Clotet was able to weave the ball through the 'Hoos defense and buried the ball into the bottom left corner.

Freshman midfielder Laura Janssen would be the difference-maker in the fourth quarter for the Caveliers.

Minutes into the final 15, a shot on goal is kicked out by the Buckeyes goalkeeper, back to Greer Gills, who crosses it to Janssen and she buries it on a one-touch.

With less than three minutes remaining, Virginia had a penalty corner opportunity. After the ball was pulled out, the shot brought the ball into a jam in front of the goal. It was then lifted and Janssen tapped the ball in mid-air. This goal would lead the Wahoos to a 2-1 win.

Janssen picked up her first career goals and also marked the third multi-goal performance by a Cavelier through the first four games.

The Wahoos took 31 shots, the most taken since 2017. 18 of those shots were on goal. Defensively, Lauren Hausheer's six saves marks a career-high.

