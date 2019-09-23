Wahoos not worried about waking up echoes in South Bend

As of Monday afternoon, No. 10 was an early 11-point favorite heading into Saturday's game in South Bend against No. 18 Virginia. If that line holds, it will be the first time this season the 4-0 Wahoos will take the field as underdogs.

Fourth-year UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall is winless at the school in two previous games against top-10 opponents. So an upset on Saturday would continue the Cavaliers' run of early-season milestones.

"The number of times this year already I've heard, 'This is the first time since...' The number of sentences that have started with that, after the game when some one will walk up, 'This is the first time since...' Mendenhall told reporters on Monday. "There's a lot of cool things happening and positive things happening in our program. There will always be another metric, and this is the next one."

"Notre Dame is a very good team. National prominence and a powerful name. And we're anxious to play."

Mendenhall is 0-3 all-time at Notre Dame Stadium, though those three losses all came while he was head coach at BYU. Saturday's game will be the first-ever visit to South Bend for the UVA football program.

"Obviously when you're a kid and you hear about Notre Dame and the tradition, it's like, hard to get past them. And you know how great they've been," said UVA senior cornerback Bryce Hall. "So I think it's just going to kind of be like living a child's dream, going to play against teams like that."

UVA climbed to No. 18 in the country after rallying for a 28-17 win at home against Old Dominion. On Saturday, the Wahoos can get to 5-0 for the first time since 2004 -- and pick up the program's first-ever win on the road against a top-10 opponent.

So the Cavaliers said Monday that they're not concerned about waking up any echoes this weekend at Notre Dame.

"It is going to be exciting and a cool experience, but then again, we're going there to play a football game," said UVA senior defensive lineman Eli Hanback. "We're not going there to sight-see or anything like that. So we've got to be focused on what we have to do to be successful."

"Coach talks about, this is the biggest game that we're going to play in, because it's the next game. That's kind of like our approach and our mindset, is trying to go 1-0," said Hall. "Every single team that we're going to face is just as important to prepare, whether it's ODU or Notre Dame."

"Easy to get caught up in thinking about the different players that might have been there and the names of the past. And while that's historical and a positive thing for Notre Dame, we're playing this team, this year, in the stadium that the rest of the guys have played in," said Mendenhall. "And to think about more than that is just a waste of time."