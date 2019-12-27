Howell coaches UVA defense with passion, precision

Nick Howell found himself in an unfamiliar spot on Friday morning.

“How do I feel about being up here? It’s good," Howell told reporters with a chuckle at Friday's Orange Bowl media availability in Fort Lauderdale. "I mean, it’s good.”

This is Howell’s fourth season as Virginia’s defensive coordinator. Friday was his first time in that tenure that he talked to reporters.

“The kids have played hard. Done a good job," Howell said. "One thing I know about these kids is, whatever we’ve emphasized for them, they’ve come through with. So it’s just emphasizing the right things to get the right results.”

And players say Howell emphasizes those 'right things' with a distinct passion.

“He loves football, he loves his job, and he loves us. And he brings that to work, every single day," said senior defensive lineman Eli Hanback. "Even maybe if there’s a little lull in the D-line room, there’s no lull for Coach Howell.”

“It definitely wakes us up in the morning when we walk into defensive meetings," said junior defensive lineman Mandy Alonso. "He’s always talking about bringing the fire.”

“It’s fun, but not all the time," admitted junior outside linebacker Charles Snowden. "It’s pretty tough. You’ve got to really love it."

"I mean, he’ll be barking at you, making you do pushups and up-downs and all that," Snowden explained. "In the front of your head you’re like, ‘I want to quit right now. I hate this.’ But in the back of your head you know, he just loves you and he loves football, and he just wants to be the best football coach he can be.”

But even more than that passion, the Cavaliers credit Howell’s meticulous preparation and game-planning in making UVA’s defense work.

“It’s very interesting, just watching how he prepares and how he gets us prepared, and the scheme he puts into place," said junior inside linebacker Zane Zandier. "And all the little details that go into practice, and he’s very particular about.”

“Truly puts in the work, and he’s never unprepared," said junior safety Joey Blount. "He will always have something up his sleeve.”

For Howell, these past few weeks have been about preparing his banged-up UVA secondary to face a Florida offense that throws for 300 yards per game.

“Every week, the scheme is unique. Every week it’s different. It presents challenges in different areas," Howell said. "And so it’s been exciting, it’s been fun to put the scheme together to try to stop these guys and help us win.”