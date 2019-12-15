Hoyas beat UVA in PKs to win national title

The two best defensive teams in the country combined to play the highest-scoring College Cup Final in almost 40 years. But Georgetown finished with one more goal than the Wahoos, giving the Hoyas their first-ever national championship.

Georgetown beat top-ranked Virginia 7-6 in penalty kicks on Sunday night, with freshman Tomas Romero stopping UVA's Axel Gunnarsson after the two teams combined to score on their first 13 attempts. The game ended up in penalty kicks after the two teams ended regulation tied 3-3, then played two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods.

Sunday's result is just the second College Cup Finals loss in program history for UVA, which was playing for the program's eighth national championship.

Those six combined goals in regulation were the most in a College Cup Final since San Francisco beat Indiana 4-3 in overtime in the 1980 title game. Neither UVA nor Georgetown had allowed more than two goals in a game entering Sunday night.

Joe Bell scored less than 10 minutes into the game to give the Cavaliers an early lead, but Georgetown responded with scores from Paul Rothrock and Daniel Wu to take a 2-1 lead into halftime. UVA's Daniel Steedman and the Hoyas' Derek Dodson traded second half goals, then the Wahoos' Daryl Dike tied it 3-3 with about five minutes to play to force overtime.