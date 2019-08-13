JMU's DiNucci named to national watch list

While James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci has not officially been named the starter, he was named to the CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year watch list on Tuesday.

DiNucci finished last season with 2,275 yards passing and 16 touchdowns, while ranking third in the nation with a 68.3 percent completion percentage. The third team All-CAA selection also added 433 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Former Dukes quarterback Bryan Schor previously won the award in 2016.