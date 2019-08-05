JMU's Robinson eager to make impact in fifth year

After missing the entire 2018 season, James Madison's Rashad Robinson returns for his fifth year, ready to make an impact on the team.

Robinson was voted an FCS Preseason All-American this year. Last season, he had been voted the CAA Preseason Player of the Year, before being sidelined with a foot injury.

Now, Robinson is excited to be healthy and back on the field:

"I just embrace every moment, embrace every opportunity," said Robinson. "You see me out here yelling and stuff, you know, camp is camp, but I just try to make the fun out of everything because in one snap, like you see last year, everything can be taken away."

Others recognize Robinson as a vocal leader, who is leading by example:

"He's the smartest guy I know on defense," said junior wide receiver Jake Brown. "You know he watches receivers tendencies. He's just a great overall player and you can't take that away from him at all."

For the third straight year, James Madison starts the season in the top two in the media poll. JMU sits second behind defending champions North Dakota State. The Dukes picked up 14 first place votes, and Maine is the only other CAA team in the top 10