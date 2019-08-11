Jake Brown emerging as standout for Dukes

Over in Harrisonburg, redshirt junior Jake Brown has been emerging as a standout for James Madison.

The slot receiver entered the starting lineup midway through last season. He had 38 receptions for about 450 yards.

At camp, Brown has been practicing with the starting squad, hoping to secure his spot as a fixture at wideout. Brown is prepared to make a splash this upcoming season.

“I wanna make an impact, you know, almost just as much as I wanna win every game possible,” said Brown. “We have a great offense, we have a really loaded receiver room, so I just wanna make every play possible, make the most of my opportunities so we can win the most possible games and do the best we can this season.”

His teammates note that he’s become a threat, even in a practice setting.

It's been a long time coming for Jake, you know, we've all seen it guarding him in practice, he's very hard to guard. He's a very very good receiver,” said redshirt senior cornerback Rashad Robinson.

Head coach Curt Cignetti has noticed Brown’s work ethic and athleticism.

“Jake Brown's one of those rare guys that he's such a pleasure to coach,” said Cignetti. “He gets everything out of his ability, he goes hard every play, you know he's developed his craft, continues to develop it, and he's turned himself into a real threat.”

The Dukes continue to practice ahead of their first game of the season in a few weeks, going to West Virginia on August 31st.