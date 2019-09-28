James Madison runs over Elon

Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse ran for two scores each, part of James Madison's six rushing touchdowns, as the Dukes rolled past Elon 45-10 on Saturday.

Davis Cheek connected with Avery Jones for a 66-yard touchdown in the opening minute but that was Elon's only score until Skyler Davis kicked a career-long 50-yard field goal to make it 38-10 early in the fourth quarter.

Ben DiNucci ran for a score and passed for 185 yards and moved into the Dukes' career top-10 list for passing yards at 3,341. Ethan Ratke broke a first-place tie for most career field goals at JMU with his 40th. Jawon Hamilton led the Dukes' 336-yard rushing attack with 81 yards. The Dukes outgained Elon 521-227.

John Daka had two of JMU's five sacks. Rashad Robinson made his 11th career interception, tying for seventh at JMU.

The Dukes (4-1, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, avenged their lone loss in their eight-game series with the No. 24 Phoenix (2-3, 1-1) after Elon beat then-No. 2 JMU 27-24 last season.