For the first time in her UVA career, Jocelyn Willoughby was honored as the ACC Player of the Week.

The senior tipped off her senior year at UVA with a career-high 31 points against Bucknell. This was the first 30-point game for a Cavalier since 2010. Willoughby also recorded her 15th career double-double in this game.

Willoughby is averaging 20.5 points per game in the first two games of the season.