Kelly and Kemp add to UVA receiving core

Virginia's top three receivers all sit in the top-10 in the ACC in receptions, but against Georgia Tech it was sophomore H-backs Billy Kemp and Tavares Kelly Jr. adding to the Wahoos' receiving core.

"When you play week 11, it's nice to have players that are ready when you need them and they both did a really nice job today," Bronco Mendenhall said about his sophomores.

Kelly and Kemp combined for six catches for 97 yards on the day, with Kemp setting new career-highs with four catches and 51 yards receiving. And with Reed taking a break from returning kicks, Kelly averaged 25.8 yards per return and was chosen to break the rock post game for his performance.

"At first I was itching, like my first year, but I know that patience is key," Kelly said, "It's God's timing, so I just put in the work and put my head down and grinded and whatever happens, happens."

While Kelly caught 10 passes for 121 yards as a freshman, Kemp did not contribute on offense as last season. Mendenhall said he could tell in practice Kemp was ready for this opportunity.

"Billy had a great week of practice this week and made just a ton of catches and yards after and fighting and scrapping, getting extra yards and he played exactly like that," Mendenhall said.

The sophomore duo took over the H-back position in Virginia's offense from the Cavaliers all-time leading receiver in Olamide Zaccheaus. While the position has changed, Kemp and Kelly are starting to become more integrated into the offense.

"It's amazing just to go out there and give it our all everyday and just do whatever we can to help the team," Kemp said, "I think that's the biggest part and what was great to see today."