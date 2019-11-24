Kornegay-Lucas powers Virginia to comeback win over ODU

Freshman Kylie Kornegay-Lucas put up a career-high 31 points and 12 rebounds to lead Virginia to a comeback win in overtime over Old Dominion 56-53.

After leading by four at halftime, the Monarchs extended their lead in the second half to 11 points halfway through the third quarter. But the Cavaliers slowly chipped away to make it just a five point lead heading into the final minute of play. Jocelyn Willoughby hit a three with 10.8 seconds remaining to tie the game at 46-46 and send it to overtime.

In overtime, Kornegay-Lucas hit a shot and a free throw to give the Wahoos the lead for good. The freshman had 19 of Virginia's 29 points through the first three quarters.

Virginia (3-3) will close out their home stretch with the Cavalier Classic on November 30 and December 1, playing James Madison and UCLA respectively.