Kuhn introduced as Radford baseball coach

After 16 years in Virginia's orange and blue, Karl Kuhn was surrounded by Radford red on Thursday afternoon.

UVA's longtime pitching coach was officially introduced as the new head baseball coach at Radford on Thursday. It's the first head-coaching job in 25 years as a college baseball coach for Kuhn.

He inherits a Highlanders program that won at least 25 games in 10 of the last 12 seasons under the coach Kuhn is replacing, Joe Raccuia. Radford also made the program's first-ever NCAA regional appearances under Raccuia, in 2015 and 2017.

Raccuia resigned last Thursday, a day after being placed on administrative leave by the school.

At Thursday's introduction, Kuhn laid out the pillars he said would serve as the foundation of the Radford program under his guidance.

"Our program will be anchored by things like ownership, individual responsibility and honesty. Loyalty, clear communication and respect. Trust, selflessness and family," Kuhn said. "But most important, toughness. We will answer the bell."

Kuhn arrived at UVA in 2004 with fellow assistant Kevin McMullan and head coach Brian O'Connor, and that trio elevated the Virginia program to one of the elite in the country. The Wahoos reached the College World Series four times under that coaching staff, including 2015's national championship season. UVA also won six NCAA regionals and a pair of ACC tournament titles over the past 16 seasons.

Kuhn's UVA pitching staffs ranked in the top 20 nationally in nine of his 16 seasons as pitching coach. The 2011 team led the country with a 2.24 ERA, while the 2014 team finished with a 2.23 ERA that finished second nationally and was the lowest at the school in 40 years.