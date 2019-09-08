Late goals push UVA past Minnesota

(5) Virginia found the back of the net twice late in the second half to top Minnesota 2-0 in a defensive battle.

Despite out-shooting the Golden Gophers 10-0 in the first half, the Cavaliers could not find the go-ahead goal in the first half.

Virginia found the break through goal in the 78th minute off a long range shot from Ashlynn Serepca that hit the crossbar before barely crossing the line. The Wahoos added to their lead in the 83rd minute after Western Albemarle alum Anna Sumpter connected with Meghan McCool for the second goal.

The Cavaliers finished the match with a 23-1 shot advantage on Minnesota, while collecting their fifth shutout of the season.

Virginia is action again on Thursday night against William & Mary at 7 p.m.