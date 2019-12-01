Late run pushes (11) UCLA past Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Michaela Onyenwere had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Lauryn Miller also had a double-double and No. 11 UCLA took control in the fourth quarter to defeat Virginia 73-62 on Sunday and go 2-0 in the Cavalier Classic.

Onyenwere opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer that pushed the Bruins’ lead to 58-52, Miller followed with a layup and Japreece Dean had a pair of baskets to make it 64-52 with 7:07 to play. UCLA outscored the Cavaliers 18-10 in the final period.

Miller had 14 points and 10 rebounds for UCLA (7-0), with Charisma Osborne adding 12 points and Dean 11. Miller and Ogyenwere, both juniors, picked up their second double-doubles of the year. Ogyenwere, who matched her season-high of 27 points, has 18 in her career and Miller two.

After missing their first three shots of the fourth quarter the Bruins made 5 of 8. They then missed their last seven shots, but Virginia couldn’t mount a charge, going 3 of 11 for the quarter with six turnovers.

Jocelyn Willoughby led the Cavaliers (4-4) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Dominique Toussaint added 16 points.

 
