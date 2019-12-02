Lloyd steps down as Monticello football coach

After more than 20 seasons coaching high school football -- including the last five at Monticello High School -- Jeff Lloyd says he's retiring.

Lloyd broke the news to his players on Monday afternoon. His 24 wins in five seasons at Monticello rank second on the school's all-time list, but the Mustangs went just 2-8 in each of the past two seasons.

Lloyd won a pair of playoff games with the Mustangs, advancing to the second round of the Region 3C bracket in both 2015 and 2017.

Lloyd won a total of 149 games in his 22 seasons as a head coach, and led Manassas Park to a VHSL state title in 2005. Before being introduced at Monticello in April 2015, Lloyd coached four playoff teams in his four seasons at Kettle Run High School.